Kendall Jenner Wears Blake Griffin's Coat After His Stand-Up Comedy Show

Kendall Jenner stayed warm in her rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin‘s coat last night!

The 22-year-old model and the 28-year-old Los Angeles Clippers player were spotted leaving the Avalon after his Team Griffin Foundation stand-up comedy show on Thursday (December 7) in Los Angeles.

Kendall went business chic in a grey turtleneck, matching pants, and heeled black leather boots, styling her hair into a ponytail.

Blake rocked a black shirt and pants with beige shoes, letting Kendall wear his Ermenegildo Zegna coat inscribed with his name inside.

“Kendall laughed, seemed amused, and smiled a lot” during the show, a source told Us Weekly.