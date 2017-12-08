Top Stories
Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Cuddle Up &amp; Kiss in New Paris Photos!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 12:36 pm

Kendall Jenner Wears Blake Griffin's Coat After His Stand-Up Comedy Show

Kendall Jenner Wears Blake Griffin's Coat After His Stand-Up Comedy Show

Kendall Jenner stayed warm in her rumored boyfriend Blake Griffin‘s coat last night!

The 22-year-old model and the 28-year-old Los Angeles Clippers player were spotted leaving the Avalon after his Team Griffin Foundation stand-up comedy show on Thursday (December 7) in Los Angeles.

Kendall went business chic in a grey turtleneck, matching pants, and heeled black leather boots, styling her hair into a ponytail.

Blake rocked a black shirt and pants with beige shoes, letting Kendall wear his Ermenegildo Zegna coat inscribed with his name inside.

Kendall laughed, seemed amused, and smiled a lot” during the show, a source told Us Weekly.
Just Jared on Facebook
kendall jenner wears blake griffins coat during night out in la 01
kendall jenner wears blake griffins coat during night out in la 02
kendall jenner wears blake griffins coat during night out in la 03
kendall jenner wears blake griffins coat during night out in la 04
kendall jenner wears blake griffins coat during night out in la 05
kendall jenner wears blake griffins coat during night out in la 06
kendall jenner wears blake griffins coat during night out in la 07
kendall jenner wears blake griffins coat during night out in la 08

Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Blake Griffin, Kendall Jenner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • She's just like us! Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target in California - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson spills on the possibility of another Descendants movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming JK Rowling for not firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Ava DuVernay will be honored with a major award at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Fifth Harmony member has a Christmas duet out with Leona Lewis - Just Jared Jr