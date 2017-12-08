LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian Hold Hands While Jetting Out of Town
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are all smiles as they make their way through LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon (December 5) in Los Angeles.
The 35-year-old country singer went cozy in white sweats and sunglasses while the 44-year-old actor rocked a low baseball hat and jeans for their flight out of town.
Late last month, Eddie took to Instagram to share a couple photos of his and LeAnn‘s Thanksgiving trip with his kids Mason, 14, and Jake, 10.
