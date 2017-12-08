Leona Lewis Teams Up with Fifth Harmony's Dinah Jane for a Christmas Medley - Watch Now!

What’s better during the holiday season than getting to listen to great voices sing your favorite Christmas songs?!

Leona Lewis and Fifth Harmony‘s Dinah Jane have teamed up to perform some classics like “Silent Night” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in a new video.

“You’re the reason we get to do what we love and we put our hearts into recording this song. Merry Christmas, we love you guys,” Leona wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video below!



Leona Lewis & Dinah Jane – Christmas Medley