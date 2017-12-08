Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 5:29 pm

Leonardo DiCaprio Steps Out for Dinner During Art Basel in Miami

Leonardo DiCaprio Steps Out for Dinner During Art Basel in Miami

Leonardo DiCaprio kept it casual while enjoying a meal with friends in Miami last night!

The 43-year-old actor was spotted leaving Asian restaurant Komodo on Thursday (December 7).

He wore a blue shirt, blue jeans, black and white sneakers, a New York Mets baseball cap, and a gold necklace.

Leonardo is in town to check out the artwork at the Art Basel event, where he reportedly haggled over the price of an $850,000 drawing by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, a 1983 sketch titled “Wire,” according to Page Six.

Leo‘s Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation will also be hosting an exhibition during Art Basel this weekend.
