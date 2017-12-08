Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 12:58 pm

Lindsay Lohan Reunited Most of Her Family!

Lindsay Lohan Reunited Most of Her Family!

Lindsay Lohan helped to stage a major family reunion!

The 31-year-old actress helped to bring together her parents Michael and Dina Lohan, according to a report by The Blaze.

Michael told The Blaze that Lindsay was the one who coordinated the meet-up, which also included Kate Major and their two kids.

The reunion happened at Lindsay‘s rented home in New York City, and was reportedly the first time Lindsay met his newest son, Logan.

“The BEST Christmas gift I have EVER gotten,” Michael said of the experience, during which the family played games together. The family now plans to spend even more time together as a unit.
Photos: Getty Images
