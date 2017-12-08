Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 11:50 am

Louis Tomlinson Debuts 'Miss You' Music Video - Watch Here!

Louis Tomlinson Debuts 'Miss You' Music Video - Watch Here!

Louis Tomlinson has a full night of partying in the just released music video for “Miss You,” and you can watch it right here!

The track is the fourth solo single the 25-year-old singer has released since he and his fellow One Direction band mates decided to take a break back in March 2016.

“I wrote this song about a time in my life when I was going out partying every night,” Louis said in a statement. “In hindsight throughout that time I was pretty numb and just going through the motions. Deep down it was always in the back of my mind that what I really missed was the girl that I loved”

Watch the music video below…


Louis Tomlinson – Miss You (Official Video)
