Macaulay Culkin & Girlfriend Brenda Song Go Grocery Shopping in Paris
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song stepped out to do some grocery shopping together in Paris, France!
The 37-year-old Home Alone actor and the 29-year-old actress – who rose to fame on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody – were spotted picking up some items late last month.
They bought mushrooms, celery, and bread, among other items.
Brenda donned a furry shirt, black leather jacket, ripped blue jeans, and a black pom beanie, while Macaulay rocked a flannel shirt.
The pair looked happy as they headed out of the store on the chilly fall day.