Top Stories
Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 6:56 pm

Macaulay Culkin & Girlfriend Brenda Song Go Grocery Shopping in Paris

Macaulay Culkin & Girlfriend Brenda Song Go Grocery Shopping in Paris

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song stepped out to do some grocery shopping together in Paris, France!

The 37-year-old Home Alone actor and the 29-year-old actress – who rose to fame on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody – were spotted picking up some items late last month.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

They bought mushrooms, celery, and bread, among other items.

Brenda donned a furry shirt, black leather jacket, ripped blue jeans, and a black pom beanie, while Macaulay rocked a flannel shirt.

The pair looked happy as they headed out of the store on the chilly fall day.

Why hello there, Paris.

A post shared by Brenda Song (@brendasong) on

Just Jared on Facebook
macaulay culkin and brenda song go grocery shopping in paris 01
macaulay culkin and brenda song go grocery shopping in paris 02
macaulay culkin and brenda song go grocery shopping in paris 03
macaulay culkin and brenda song go grocery shopping in paris 04
macaulay culkin and brenda song go grocery shopping in paris 05
macaulay culkin and brenda song go grocery shopping in paris 06
macaulay culkin and brenda song go grocery shopping in paris 07
macaulay culkin and brenda song go grocery shopping in paris 08

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • She's just like us! Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target in California - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson spills on the possibility of another Descendants movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming JK Rowling for not firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Ava DuVernay will be honored with a major award at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Fifth Harmony member has a Christmas duet out with Leona Lewis - Just Jared Jr