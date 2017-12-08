Macaulay Culkin & Girlfriend Brenda Song Go Grocery Shopping in Paris

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song stepped out to do some grocery shopping together in Paris, France!

The 37-year-old Home Alone actor and the 29-year-old actress – who rose to fame on Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody – were spotted picking up some items late last month.

They bought mushrooms, celery, and bread, among other items.

Brenda donned a furry shirt, black leather jacket, ripped blue jeans, and a black pom beanie, while Macaulay rocked a flannel shirt.

The pair looked happy as they headed out of the store on the chilly fall day.