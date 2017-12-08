Madonna Says That She Plans to Tour Again in 2018!

Madonna is taking a holiday from her new life in Portugal – to come to Live With Kelly & Ryan!

The pop icon made an appearance on the show, which aired on Friday (December 8).

During her appearance, Madonna played a game of “Sketching With The Stars” with Kelly and Ryan – and her special guest partner was Anderson Cooper!

Before they began the game, Anderson asked Madonna when she’d tour again: “Soon,” she said. “I gotta get my show together. 2017 was soccer mom in Portugal. 2018…I’m coming back, baby. I’m coming for you!” she said.

Madonna also talked about all of her children and their various interests, as well as dancing with Anderson onstage during her Rebel Heart World Tour – and even poked fun at his moves!

“He was uncharacteristically rigid,” she teased.

