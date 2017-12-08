Top Stories
Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 2:33 pm

Madonna Says That She Plans to Tour Again in 2018!

Madonna is taking a holiday from her new life in Portugal – to come to Live With Kelly & Ryan!

The pop icon made an appearance on the show, which aired on Friday (December 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Madonna

During her appearance, Madonna played a game of “Sketching With The Stars” with Kelly and Ryan – and her special guest partner was Anderson Cooper!

Before they began the game, Anderson asked Madonna when she’d tour again: “Soon,” she said. “I gotta get my show together. 2017 was soccer mom in Portugal. 2018…I’m coming back, baby. I’m coming for you!” she said.

Madonna also talked about all of her children and their various interests, as well as dancing with Anderson onstage during her Rebel Heart World Tour – and even poked fun at his moves!

“He was uncharacteristically rigid,” she teased.

Watch her appearance below!
Photos: Live With Kelly & Ryan
