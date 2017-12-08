Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 10:10 am

Margot Robbie & Hubby Tom Ackerley Made 'I, Tonya' Instead of Going on Honeymoon!

Margot Robbie & Hubby Tom Ackerley Made 'I, Tonya' Instead of Going on Honeymoon!

Margot Robbie keeps it cool and casual as she hits the red carpet at the Australians In Film screening of her latest film I, Tonya held at Writers Guild Theater on Thursday (December 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 27-year-old actress was joined at the event by director Craig Gillespie and moderator Jenny Cooney.

Margot recently revealed that she delayed her honeymoon her husband Tom Ackerley so they could shoot the film instead. Tom is credited as a producer.

“We did this film instead of our honeymoon,” Tonya told Extra. “There were times we were sitting in a car parked in Atlanta freezing cold being like, ‘We should be on a beach right now. We should be on a honeymoon. What are we doing?!’ Following our dream. We did it after we finished shooting. It was great.”
Credit: Earl Gibson III; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Margot Robbie

