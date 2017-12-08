Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Mariah Carey Is a Vision of Love With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in Paris!

Mariah Carey Is a Vision of Love With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in Paris!

Mariah Carey looks so happy in Paris!

The Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse powerhouse vocalist was spotted holding hands with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on Thursday (December 7) in Paris, France.

Mariah was all smiles as they left their hotel to head into town together, holding hands while taking a romantic break to travel around the city.

But Mariah‘s not just the festive sightseeing! She’s also in town to work: she’ll be performing her All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Saturday (December 9).
