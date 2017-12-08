Mariah Carey Is a Vision of Love With Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in Paris!

Mariah Carey looks so happy in Paris!

The Me. I Am Mariah…The Elusive Chanteuse powerhouse vocalist was spotted holding hands with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka on Thursday (December 7) in Paris, France.

Mariah was all smiles as they left their hotel to head into town together, holding hands while taking a romantic break to travel around the city.

But Mariah‘s not just the festive sightseeing! She’s also in town to work: she’ll be performing her All I Want For Christmas Is You Tour at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on Saturday (December 9).