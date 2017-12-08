Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 1:44 pm

Marina & The Diamonds Calls Out Kate Winslet & Other Actors for Still Working With Woody Allen

Marina & The Diamonds Calls Out Kate Winslet & Other Actors for Still Working With Woody Allen

Marina Diamandis, otherwise known as Marina & The Diamonds, isn’t sure why actors like Kate Winslet are still working with Woody Allen, despite the molestation allegations made against him years ago by his adoptive daughter, Dylan Fallow.

“How come Woody Allen goes free? I don’t understand how any sane or moral person can still work with him + feel OK about that,” the 32-year-old singer-songwriter wrote, quote-tweeting Rose McGowan on Friday (December 8).

“I believe Dylan Farrow. Always have, always will,” she then wrote.

“Can you imagine accepting a job where your boss has child sexual abuse allegations against him AND he married his adopted daughter, but you, as a grown, financially secure human just go: ‘I don’t know anything, really, and whether any of it is true or false’,” she added.

The last part of Marina‘s tweet is a direct quote from Kate, who was asked about working with Woody on Wonder Wheel.

See her tweets below.

