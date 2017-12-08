Matt Damon Greets Fans While Leaving LAX Airport

Matt Damon is all smiles as he makes his way through LAX Airport after a flight on Tuesday afternoon (December 5) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor kept things casual in a beanie and gray hoodie as he signed autographs for fans as he headed towards his ride outside of the airport.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt Damon



Matt was recently in his home state Massachusetts to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family.

10+ pictures inside of Matt Damon making his way through LAX Airport…