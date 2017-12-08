Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Cuddle Up &amp; Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 6:00 am

Matt Damon Greets Fans While Leaving LAX Airport

Matt Damon Greets Fans While Leaving LAX Airport

Matt Damon is all smiles as he makes his way through LAX Airport after a flight on Tuesday afternoon (December 5) in Los Angeles.

The 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor kept things casual in a beanie and gray hoodie as he signed autographs for fans as he headed towards his ride outside of the airport.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Matt Damon

Matt was recently in his home state Massachusetts to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family.

10+ pictures inside of Matt Damon making his way through LAX Airport…
Photos: Backgrid USA, WENN
