Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 4:21 pm

Matthew Broderick Enjoys a Father-Son Night Out with James Wilkie!

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker‘s son James Wilkie is all grown up at 15!

The 55-year-old actor joined his son at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (December 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Matthew is in town while preparing to star in the upcoming A Christmas Story Live musical, which will debut on Fox on Sunday, December 17. He will be playing the narrator, the grown-up version of Ralphie Parker who looks back with love and humor on his favorite childhood Christmas.

Make sure to see photos of Matthew, SJP, and all three of their kids at a Broadway show earlier this year!
matthew broderick father son night james wilkie 01
matthew broderick father son night james wilkie 02
matthew broderick father son night james wilkie 03
matthew broderick father son night james wilkie 04

Photos: Getty
James Broderick, Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker

