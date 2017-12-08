Matthew Broderick Enjoys a Father-Son Night Out with James Wilkie!

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker‘s son James Wilkie is all grown up at 15!

The 55-year-old actor joined his son at the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (December 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Matthew is in town while preparing to star in the upcoming A Christmas Story Live musical, which will debut on Fox on Sunday, December 17. He will be playing the narrator, the grown-up version of Ralphie Parker who looks back with love and humor on his favorite childhood Christmas.

