Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 3:37 pm

Melissa McCarthy & Dave Franco Chat While Wearing Christmas Costumes - Watch Now!

Melissa McCarthy stood in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (December 7), and interviewed Dave Franco – all while dressed as a Gingerbread Man!

The 32-year-old actor, who was hilariously dressed as a reindeer during his appearance, discussed his latest movie The Disaster Artist.

The two actors discussed The Room, the movie that Dave‘s new movie The Disaster Artist is based on, as well as Melissa‘s crazy encounter with The Room director Tommy Wiseau.

Watch Melissa and Dave chat below!
Photos: ABC
Dave Franco, Melissa McCarthy, Tommy Wiseau

