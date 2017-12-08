Melissa McCarthy & Dave Franco Chat While Wearing Christmas Costumes - Watch Now!

Melissa McCarthy stood in for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday (December 7), and interviewed Dave Franco – all while dressed as a Gingerbread Man!

The 32-year-old actor, who was hilariously dressed as a reindeer during his appearance, discussed his latest movie The Disaster Artist.

The two actors discussed The Room, the movie that Dave‘s new movie The Disaster Artist is based on, as well as Melissa‘s crazy encounter with The Room director Tommy Wiseau.

