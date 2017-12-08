Top Stories
Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 2:03 pm

Melissa McCarthy & Jennifer Aniston Fight Over Gravity In Hilarious 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Skit - Watch Here!

Melissa McCarthy & Jennifer Aniston Fight Over Gravity In Hilarious 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Skit - Watch Here!

Melissa McCarthy acted as a guest host for last night’s (December 7) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and addressed one of her big environmental concerns: whether gravity is a hoax or not!

“I’d like to talk to you about a subject the mainstream media doesn’t want you to hear about,” the 47-year-old actress said in the sketch. “They say we shouldn’t ask questions. They say it’s ‘settled science.’ They call people who disagree with them ‘duh-nye-urz.’ Of course, I’m talking about gravity.”

That’s when Jennifer Aniston, or as Melissa referred to her, Junifer Ooniston, a “less famous person,” joined in. “Who told you that gravity is real?,” Melissa questioned Jennifer, who replied, “Pretty much every scientist in the world told me that.”

Shortly after, Melissa and Jennifer got into a “fake tussle,” which resulted in the Friends star being strapped into a harness. “If gravity isn’t a hoax, then why are you flying right now?” Melissa quipped – Watch the hilarious segment below!


Melissa McCarthy vs. Jennifer Aniston – The Great Gravity Debate
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Jennifer Aniston, Melissa McCarthy

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • She's just like us! Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target in California - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson spills on the possibility of another Descendants movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming JK Rowling for not firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Ava DuVernay will be honored with a major award at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Fifth Harmony member has a Christmas duet out with Leona Lewis - Just Jared Jr