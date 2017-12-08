Melissa McCarthy & Jennifer Aniston Fight Over Gravity In Hilarious 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Skit - Watch Here!

Melissa McCarthy acted as a guest host for last night’s (December 7) episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live and addressed one of her big environmental concerns: whether gravity is a hoax or not!

“I’d like to talk to you about a subject the mainstream media doesn’t want you to hear about,” the 47-year-old actress said in the sketch. “They say we shouldn’t ask questions. They say it’s ‘settled science.’ They call people who disagree with them ‘duh-nye-urz.’ Of course, I’m talking about gravity.”

That’s when Jennifer Aniston, or as Melissa referred to her, Junifer Ooniston, a “less famous person,” joined in. “Who told you that gravity is real?,” Melissa questioned Jennifer, who replied, “Pretty much every scientist in the world told me that.”

Shortly after, Melissa and Jennifer got into a “fake tussle,” which resulted in the Friends star being strapped into a harness. “If gravity isn’t a hoax, then why are you flying right now?” Melissa quipped – Watch the hilarious segment below!



Melissa McCarthy vs. Jennifer Aniston – The Great Gravity Debate