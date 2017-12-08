Top Stories
Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 3:49 pm

Melissa McCarthy Tries to Embarrass Octavia Spencer With Hilarious Stories - Watch!

Melissa McCarthy Tries to Embarrass Octavia Spencer With Hilarious Stories - Watch!

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer have been good friends for twenty years – and Melissa decided to use her guest hosting opportunity on Jimmy Kimmel Live to poke fun at her pal!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Octavia Spencer

During the hilarious interview – during which Melissa was dressed as a giant candy cane – Melissa made Octavia talk about her “competitive problem,” how early she set up her Christmas tree this year (hint: it was before Thanksgiving!) and an especially silly story involving peanut butter, sleep-eating and spoons.

Melissa even unearthed some classic footage of the two working together!

Watch Octavia and Melissa laugh it out below!
Photos: ABC
