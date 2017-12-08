Melissa McCarthy Tries to Embarrass Octavia Spencer With Hilarious Stories - Watch!

Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer have been good friends for twenty years – and Melissa decided to use her guest hosting opportunity on Jimmy Kimmel Live to poke fun at her pal!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Octavia Spencer

During the hilarious interview – during which Melissa was dressed as a giant candy cane – Melissa made Octavia talk about her “competitive problem,” how early she set up her Christmas tree this year (hint: it was before Thanksgiving!) and an especially silly story involving peanut butter, sleep-eating and spoons.

Melissa even unearthed some classic footage of the two working together!

Watch Octavia and Melissa laugh it out below!