Fri, 08 December 2017 at 12:58 am

Michael B. Jordan Has a 'Bad' Movie Pitch for Chris Evans

Michael B. Jordan Has a 'Bad' Movie Pitch for Chris Evans

Michael B. Jordan is all smiles while stopping by the American Express Platinum House during Art Basel on Thursday (December 7) in Miami, Fla.

This week, Michael took to Twitter to respond to Chris Evans‘ tweet in which he requested a Captain America and Human Torch buddy comedy spin-off.

Michael and Chris have both played the role of Johnny Storm/Human Torch in the Fantastic Four movies, and then they both went on to new roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“The adventures of cap and torch! Action dramedy teaming up to fight Namor? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Bad pitch but you get the point. 😂,” Michael tweeted to Chris.

Michael was in Los Angeles last week and attended sbe’s Cleo Third Street pre-opening VIP dinner, where he met up with celebs like AnnaLynne McCord and Chloe Bridges. See photos in the gallery!
Photos: Getty, Rodin Eckenroth
