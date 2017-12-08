Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017

Migos, Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Team Up in 'MotorSport' Music Video - Watch Here!

Start your engines! Migos rides out with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B in the just released music video for their collaborative hit “MotorSport“!

The futuristic clip finds the trio – Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset – decked out in racing gear alongside some foreign whips. Cardi does her thing in front of a red Ferrari, while her fiancé Offset sits in the driver’s seat.

Nicki comes in to deliver a solo scene with a white Lamborghini, decked out in a silver outfit with long pink braids down to her feet.

“It’s all about putting that thing in Sport. Changing the game,” Quavo told Beats 1. “We’re turning into a whole futuristic feel, ‘MotorSport’ feel so y’all are just be on the look out. We’ve got these girls in nice motorsport pieces and they’re looking nice.”


