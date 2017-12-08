'Nashville' Actress Kaitlin Doubleday Reveals Why She Went Up to Harvey Weinstein's Hotel Room

In the wake of the sexual harassment scandals coming to light and rocking Hollywood and beyond, Kaitlin Doubleday is now opening up with her own story about going up to Harvey Weinstein‘s hotel room.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kaitlin Doubleday

In her story, published on Friday (December 8), Kaitlin details her first meeting with Harvey in 2009 at the Inglorious Basterds premiere. Despite having heard rumblings of his sexual misconduct, she decided to meet with him after he asked her to come up to his room to decide on an ending for the movie Nine.

“Women make decisions like the one I did for so many reasons. Women go into the hotel room because so many of the doors they see are closed. It can be tempting to enter the one that remains open,” she wrote.

“I went up to his room because I was desperate and had been, on some level, since I first started acting. I’ve had struggles with my appearance, self-esteem and self-worth. Harvey made me feel like he saw me for my intelligence and not for my body. That’s what breaks my heart about this experience the most. It feels so thrilling when you believe you are being seen as an equal that you are putty in the hands of someone like Harvey, who will use those vulnerabilities against you.”

Read her full account on The Hollywood Reporter.