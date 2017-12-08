Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Niall Horan is spilling on the hilarious reason Ed Sheeran once had to borrow his shirt!

The 24-year-old “Slow Hands” singer shared the story while stopping by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (December 7) in New York City.

“Our guitarist came up with this thing where we’d have a different [theme] every night on the [tour] bus,” Niall said, explaining how Ed joined his band one night during the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour.

“We decided before we got on the bus, probably because Ed‘s got ginger hair, that we were going to have Irish night,” Niall continued. “We’re going along, just leaving the venue, and some car pulls in front of the bus … Our bus just slams on its brakes. I go flying; we’re all lying on top of each other. I hit my nose on the top of a bottle of beer. There’s beer absolutely everywhere.”

As the group was now covered in beer, Niall lent Ed his Boston Bruins hockey jersey that said “Horan 17″ on the back. “We end up going to the pub,” Niall added, laughing. “As if we weren’t recognized enough, he’s got bright ginger hair, and he’s wearing my jersey with ‘Horan‘ on the back of it.”



Click inside to watch Niall perform “Too Much to Ask” during the show…



Niall Horan: Too Much to Ask