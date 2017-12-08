Nick Jonas Asks Fans to Help Him Land the Role of Nightwing!

Nick Jonas is “super down” to play DC Comics superhero Nightwing in the upcoming Warner Bros. movie!

If you don’t know, Nightwing is also known as the original Robin – Richard John “Dick” Grayson – in the Batman comics.

Fans of the 25-year-old Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor have already started online campaigns to promote him for the role!

“I’d be super down for this,” Nick told ComicBook.com. “I didn’t know there was people vying for me to play this role but keep the chatter alive people! If you vote for me, maybe they’ll cast me in it! And then, I don’t know, I’ll thank you all later.”

“That’d be awesome,” he added.

Pictured: Nick and his Jumanji co-star Jack Black stopping by the BBC Radio studios to promote the film on Friday (December 8) in London, England.