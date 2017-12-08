Top Stories
Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Cuddle Up &amp; Kiss in New Paris Photos!

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 10:47 am

Nicole Richie & Michael Strahan Team Up To Host JC Penny's Jacques Penne Boutique Opening!

Nicole Richie strikes a pose while attending JCPenney’s Jacques Penne Holiday Boutique Pop-Up Shop Opening Celebration held on Broadway on Thursday (December 7) in New York City.

The 36-year-old Great News star was joined by Good Morning America host Michael Strahan as they hosted the event together.

“Good Morning New York City! Teaming up with #JCPenney tonight to kick-off the opening of their #JacquesPenne Holiday Boutique!,” Nicole captioned with her Instagram post. “Tune into @JCPenney’s Insta stories for a little takeover action. JacquesPenneJCP.com 🎁 #sponsored”

All proceeds from the NYC pop-up will go to The JCPenney Foundation, which uses its funding to help moms and serve the needs of underserved kids by providing clothing, youth opportunities, and career readiness programs.


A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on

Credit: Patricia Schlein, Michael Carpenter; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Michael Strahan, Nicole Richie

