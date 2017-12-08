Fri, 08 December 2017 at 8:24 pm
Owen Wilson Goes Shirtless on the Beach in Miami!
Owen Wilson is showing off his fit bod in Miami!
The 49-year-old actor went shirtless while going for dip in the ocean on Friday (December 8) in Miami, Florida.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Owen Wilson
Owen is in town to check out a couple of galleries and shows during the 2017 Art Basel.
Late last month, Owen stepped out in Los Angeles to premiere his new movie Wonder – which he stars in alongside Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay.
Wonder is out in theaters now!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA Posted to: Owen Wilson, Shirtless
Sponsored Links by ZergNet