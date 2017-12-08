Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 12:07 am

Presley Gerber Flaunts His Abs While Going Shirtless at the Beach!

Presley Gerber flashes a smile as he and a female friend leave the beach on Thursday afternoon (December 7) in Miami, Florida.

The 18-year-old model showed off his abs while going shirtless and wearing a black bathing suit while he and his friend soaked up the warm weather at the beach.

The day before, Presley was joined by his dad Rande as the two spent the day by the ocean.

Presley is in Miami for the next few days to attend a couple of events held during this weekend’s 2017 Art Basel.

Credit: Backgrid USA; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Presley Gerber, Shirtless

