Fri, 08 December 2017 at 6:03 pm

Rosa Salazar Debuts as a Cyborg in First 'Alita: Battle Angel' Trailer - Watch Now!

Rosa Salazar Debuts as a Cyborg in First 'Alita: Battle Angel' Trailer - Watch Now!

Rosa Salazar stars as a cyborg brought to life in the first Alita: Battle Angel trailer!

The movie is based on a series of popular manga graphic novels and tells the story of a female cyborg that is discovered in a trash yard and uses her martial arts skills to become a bounty hunter.

Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ed Skrein also star in the sci-fi film produced by James Cameron and directed by Robert Rodriguez.

Alita: Battle Angel hits theaters on July 20, 2018.

Watch the first trailer below!

Alita: Battle Angel – Official Trailer
