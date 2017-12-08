Rosa Salazar Debuts as a Cyborg in First 'Alita: Battle Angel' Trailer - Watch Now!
Rosa Salazar stars as a cyborg brought to life in the first Alita: Battle Angel trailer!
The movie is based on a series of popular manga graphic novels and tells the story of a female cyborg that is discovered in a trash yard and uses her martial arts skills to become a bounty hunter.
Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Michelle Rodriguez, and Ed Skrein also star in the sci-fi film produced by James Cameron and directed by Robert Rodriguez.
Alita: Battle Angel hits theaters on July 20, 2018.
Watch the first trailer below!
Alita: Battle Angel – Official Trailer