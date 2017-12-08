Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 5:29 pm

Sara Sampaio Sizzles in Peter Dundas' First Fashion Campaign (Exclusive)

Sara Sampaio is leaving very little to the imagination in her latest fashion campaign!

The 26-year-old model stripped down in two extremely sexy campaign photos for designer Peter Dundas‘ first Dundas fashion campaign shot by Mert and Marcus.

In one shot, Sara is barely covered up while wearing a purple an gold kimono baring her toned abs, while in another photo Sara shows off some serious cleavage in a red dress.

This is the designer’s first campaign as a solo designer. He was previously the creative director at Roberto Cavalli before leaving the position to go off on his own in late 2016.

Peter‘s solo fashion line made it’s debut on Beyonce when she dressed her baby bump in several outfits at the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Photos: Mert and Marcus for Peter Dundas
