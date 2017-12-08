Sarah Paulson Tells Stephen Colbert She's Had 'Twitchy Eye' Since Inauguration Day!

Sarah Paulson made an appearance on The Late Show on Thursday (December 7) and revealed to host Stephen Colbert that’s she’s been twitching since Inauguration Day!

“I’m OK. I’m dealing with, you know, normal human anxiety and fear, and then coupled by what’s happening in our country, it’s just laying me out,” the 42-year-old American Horror Story actress expressed. “I’ve got a twitchy eye… It’s been twitching since January 20.”

Sarah also talked about her upcoming film The Post, the upcoming Steven Spielberg movie in which she plays former Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee‘s wife.

“The door opened, and I heard, like, sparkly, harpy music, and then it was like a mirage,” Sarah recalled about meeting Steven. “It was like I’d been stranded in the Sahara Desert. It was like that wavy-camera thing that they do. And there he was in a denim jacket; it looked like Steven Spielberg in a Gap ad in 1994… And then every day on set, all I would do is say, ‘Good morning, Steven Spielberg. And he would say, ‘You can really call me Steven.’ I was like, ‘No, I cannot. No, I cannot. You’re Steven Spielberg.’”



