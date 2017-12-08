Top Stories
Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 1:43 pm

Sarah Paulson Tells Stephen Colbert She's Had 'Twitchy Eye' Since Inauguration Day!

Sarah Paulson Tells Stephen Colbert She's Had 'Twitchy Eye' Since Inauguration Day!

Sarah Paulson made an appearance on The Late Show on Thursday (December 7) and revealed to host Stephen Colbert that’s she’s been twitching since Inauguration Day!

“I’m OK. I’m dealing with, you know, normal human anxiety and fear, and then coupled by what’s happening in our country, it’s just laying me out,” the 42-year-old American Horror Story actress expressed. “I’ve got a twitchy eye… It’s been twitching since January 20.”

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sarah Paulson

Sarah also talked about her upcoming film The Post, the upcoming Steven Spielberg movie in which she plays former Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee‘s wife.

“The door opened, and I heard, like, sparkly, harpy music, and then it was like a mirage,” Sarah recalled about meeting Steven. “It was like I’d been stranded in the Sahara Desert. It was like that wavy-camera thing that they do. And there he was in a denim jacket; it looked like Steven Spielberg in a Gap ad in 1994… And then every day on set, all I would do is say, ‘Good morning, Steven Spielberg. And he would say, ‘You can really call me Steven.’ I was like, ‘No, I cannot. No, I cannot. You’re Steven Spielberg.’”


Sarah Paulson Has Twitchy Eye From 2017
Just Jared on Facebook
sarah paulson tells stephen colbert shes had twitchy eye since inauguration day 01
sarah paulson tells stephen colbert shes had twitchy eye since inauguration day 02
sarah paulson tells stephen colbert shes had twitchy eye since inauguration day 03

Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
Posted to: Sarah Paulson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • She's just like us! Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target in California - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson spills on the possibility of another Descendants movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming JK Rowling for not firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Ava DuVernay will be honored with a major award at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Fifth Harmony member has a Christmas duet out with Leona Lewis - Just Jared Jr