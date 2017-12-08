Top Stories
Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 8:29 pm

Sofia Richie Jet Skis in White Thong Bikini on Miami Beach

Sofia Richie Jet Skis in White Thong Bikini on Miami Beach

Sofia Richie flaunted her bikini bod on the beach in Miami today!

The 19-year-old model was spotted trying out her jet skiing skills on Friday (December 8).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sofia Richie

She wore a white top that gave a glimpse of underboob, along with matching thong bottoms.

Sofia also rocked a cute pair of sunglasses, an unbuttoned white coverup, and Givenchy slides while off the sand.

She was all smiles as she snapped pics on her phone and hung out with friends.

The night before, Sofia cuddled up to her boyfriend Scott Disick at the Art Basel event.

15+ pictures inside of Sofia Richie in her white bikini on the beach…

Just Jared on Facebook
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 01
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 02
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 03
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 04
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 05
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 06
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 07
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 08
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 09
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 10
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 11
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 12
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 13
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 14
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 15
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 16
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 17
sofia richie rides a jet ski in a white bikini on miami beach 18

Credit: INSTARimages.com; Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Bikini, Sofia Richie

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • She's just like us! Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target in California - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson spills on the possibility of another Descendants movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming JK Rowling for not firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Ava DuVernay will be honored with a major award at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Fifth Harmony member has a Christmas duet out with Leona Lewis - Just Jared Jr