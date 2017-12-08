Top Stories
Fri, 08 December 2017 at 11:40 am

Taylor Swift Dazzles on B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Stage - See Pics!

Taylor Swift Dazzles on B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Stage - See Pics!

Taylor Swift performed both old and new hits during the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash last night!

The 27-year-old entertainer took the stage at Allstate Arena on Thursday (December 7) in Rosemont, Ill.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

She rocked a sparkly top, black shorts, heeled black boots, her signature red lipstick, festive red and green nail polish, and a silver snake ring as she dazzled the crowd.

Taylor performed seven songs, including an acoustic version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” “Gorgeous,” “…Ready For It?,” “Blank Space,” and “Shake It Off” (via Chicago Tribune).

ICYMI, watch James Corden fill in for Taylor‘s backup dancer while backstage at iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in LA last week.
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Taylor Swift

