Taylor Swift Dazzles on B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash Stage - See Pics!

Taylor Swift performed both old and new hits during the B96 Pepsi Jingle Bash last night!

The 27-year-old entertainer took the stage at Allstate Arena on Thursday (December 7) in Rosemont, Ill.

She rocked a sparkly top, black shorts, heeled black boots, her signature red lipstick, festive red and green nail polish, and a silver snake ring as she dazzled the crowd.

Taylor performed seven songs, including an acoustic version of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” “Gorgeous,” “…Ready For It?,” “Blank Space,” and “Shake It Off” (via Chicago Tribune).

