'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

The 29 women who will be vying for Arie Luyendyk Jr.‘s love on the upcoming season of The Bachelor have been announced with less than a month to go until the season premiere!

The 22nd edition of ABC’s reality franchise will be premiering on Monday, January 1 with a two-hour premiere.

Arie, 36, was previously a suitor on Emily Maynard‘s season of The Bachelorette and the producers surprised everyone when he was announced as the next star of The Bachelor.

Something interesting about the contestants is that there are four women with the name Lauren. It sure is going to be confusing!

