Top Stories
Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 2:01 pm

'The Greatest Showman' Soundtrack Features Songs by Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Hugh Jackman & More - Listen!

'The Greatest Showman' Soundtrack Features Songs by Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Hugh Jackman & More - Listen!

The Greatest Showman soundtrack officially arrived on Friday (December 8), and you can listen to the album right here!

The original motion picture soundtrack for the Michael Gracey-directed movie, which is due to be released on December 20, features contributions by several of the film’s actors, including Zac Efron, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Michelle Williams, Keala Settle and Hugh Jackman.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Zac Efron

The musical drama centers around the story of P.T. Barnum, and how he began the famous traveling Barnum & Bailey Circus – as well as the lives of its many attractions.

Listen to the soundtrack below! You can also download the album on iTunes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Atlantic Records
Posted to: Hugh Jackman, Keala Settle, Michelle Williams, Music, Rebecca Ferguson, Zac Efron, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • She's just like us! Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target in California - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson spills on the possibility of another Descendants movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming JK Rowling for not firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Ava DuVernay will be honored with a major award at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Fifth Harmony member has a Christmas duet out with Leona Lewis - Just Jared Jr