These 'Shape of Water' Stills Take You Behind the Scenes of the Film (Exclusive)

The new movie The Shape of Water has been getting critical acclaim and tons of awards buzz, and now you can take a look behind the scenes thanks to these exclusive photos premiering on JustJared.com!

We have some exclusive shots of Guillermo Del Toro working with cast members like Sally Hawkins, Octavia Spencer, Michael Shannon, and Richard Jenkins, as well as some cool stills from the actual film.

The Shape of Water is “an other-worldly fable, set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1962. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Hawkins) is trapped in a life of isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment.”

You can see The Shape of Water in select theaters now!