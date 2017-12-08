Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Cuddle Up &amp; Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 1:17 am

Tobey Maguire Supports His Ex Jennifer Meyer at Jewelry Launch with Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Tobey Maguire Supports His Ex Jennifer Meyer at Jewelry Launch with Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Tobey Maguire poses for a photo with his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer at her the launch of her new jewelry collection benefiting Baby2Baby on Thursday (December 7) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The jewelry designer worked with Jenna Dewan-Tatum on the new collection and they met up at the event!

Baby2Baby co-founder Kelly Sawyer was also at launch, which was hosted by Gilt.com.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds of the capsule collection, which features six necklaces, will benefit Baby2Baby, an organization that provides low-income families with the basic necessities that every child deserves.
Credit: Donato Sardella; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Jenna Dewan, Jennifer Meyer, Kelly Sawyer, Tobey Maguire

