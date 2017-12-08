Tobey Maguire Supports His Ex Jennifer Meyer at Jewelry Launch with Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Tobey Maguire poses for a photo with his ex-wife Jennifer Meyer at her the launch of her new jewelry collection benefiting Baby2Baby on Thursday (December 7) at Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

The jewelry designer worked with Jenna Dewan-Tatum on the new collection and they met up at the event!

Baby2Baby co-founder Kelly Sawyer was also at launch, which was hosted by Gilt.com.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds of the capsule collection, which features six necklaces, will benefit Baby2Baby, an organization that provides low-income families with the basic necessities that every child deserves.