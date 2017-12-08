Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Cuddle Up &amp; Kiss in New Paris Photos!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 9:31 am

Wiz Khalifa, Charli XCX & Snoop Dogg Live It Up at GQ Men of the Year Party!

Wiz Khalifa, Charli XCX & Snoop Dogg Live It Up at GQ Men of the Year Party!

Charli XCX keeps it chic and sophisticated in a silver gown while attending the 2017 GQ Men of the Year Party held at the Chateau Marmont on Thursday (December 7) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 25-year-old “Boys” hit-maker was joined at the event by Wiz Khalifa and his girlfriend Izabela Guedes, Snoop Dogg, Empire star Serayah, Machine Gun Kelly, Kid Ink, Quincy Brown, Hailey Clauson, and models Lucky Blue Smith, Nyle DiMarco and Shaun Ross.

Honoree Gal Gadot was named Wonder Woman of the Year by the menswear mag and was joined inside the event by her husband Yaron Versano.


G. Q.

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

Just Jared on Facebook
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 01
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 02
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 03
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 04
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 05
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 06
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 07
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 08
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 09
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 10
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 11
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 12
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 13
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 14
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 15
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 16
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 17
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 18
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 19
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 20
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 21
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 22
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 23
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 24
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 25
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 26
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 27
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 28
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 29
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 30
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 31
wiz khalifa charli xcx snoop dogg live it up at gq men of the year party 32

Credit: Matt Winkelmeyer; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Charli XCX, Hailey Clauson, Izabela Guedes, Kid Ink, Lucky Blue Smith, Machine Gun Kelly, Nyle DiMarco, Quincy Brown, Serayah, Shaun Ross, Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • She's just like us! Beyonce was spotted shopping at Target in California - TMZ
  • Sofia Carson spills on the possibility of another Descendants movie - Just Jared Jr
  • Fans are slamming JK Rowling for not firing Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts sequel - TooFab
  • Ava DuVernay will be honored with a major award at the 2018 Producers Guild Awards - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This Fifth Harmony member has a Christmas duet out with Leona Lewis - Just Jared Jr