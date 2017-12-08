Zac Efron Helps Bombas Celebrate 5 Million Pairs of Socks Donated (Video)

Zac Efron winks for the camera while helping sock company Bombas ring in their 5 millionth pair donated!

The 30-year-old The Greatest Showman actor is featured in a video that celebrates the landmark event.

Bombas was founded after discovering that socks are the No. 1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters. For every pair purchased, Bombas donates a pair of specially designed socks to those in need.

“Go team Bombas,” Zac shared on Instagram.

Watch Zac‘s funny cameos in the video below! (He comes in around the 2-minute mark.)

