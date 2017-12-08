Top Stories
Niall Horan Reveals Why Ed Sheeran Had to Borrow His Clothes

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Caitlyn Jenner Rides to the GQ Men of the Year Party in Her Purple Sports Car

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Fri, 08 December 2017 at 7:31 pm

Zac Efron Helps Bombas Celebrate 5 Million Pairs of Socks Donated (Video)

Zac Efron Helps Bombas Celebrate 5 Million Pairs of Socks Donated (Video)

Zac Efron winks for the camera while helping sock company Bombas ring in their 5 millionth pair donated!

The 30-year-old The Greatest Showman actor is featured in a video that celebrates the landmark event.

Bombas was founded after discovering that socks are the No. 1 most requested clothing item at homeless shelters. For every pair purchased, Bombas donates a pair of specially designed socks to those in need.

“Go team Bombas,” Zac shared on Instagram.

Watch Zac‘s funny cameos in the video below! (He comes in around the 2-minute mark.)

A post shared by Zac Efron (@zacefron) on

Photos: Bombas
