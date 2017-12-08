Top Stories
Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Cuddle Up & Kiss in New Paris Photos!

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Full Trailer Released - Watch Now!

Bryan Singer Sued for Allegedly Raping 17-Year-Old Boy, Director Denies Allegations

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Zac Efron Reveals His 'Greatest' On-Screen Kiss of All Time!

Zac Efron is opening up about who his best on-screen kiss of all time was with, and there’s a reason why “greatest” is in quotes in the title!

The 30-year-old actor says that his greatest kiss happened to be with The Greatest Showman co-star Zendaya and it all has to do with the chemistry their characters have in the fil.

“You’re in the moment! When you’re into a character, the whole time they’re not allowed to as much as touch, talk, speak, have a moment between each other so every moment, even if they’re just touching is incredibly special. It’s not just another kiss. It’s different,” Zendaya says. “We try to take ourselves out of it and become these two characters and that’s their moment.”

Zac added that “this might be my favorite kiss, I think ever.”

“Just because at this point for these characters, it’s so built up, the tension between them is so strong and literally, just a glance between them is electric,” he says. “When they finally have the courage in that moment to finally connect and get that kiss, it’s that epic musical moment.”

The Greatest Showman hits theaters this month.
