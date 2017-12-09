Alicia Vikander Kicks Off 'Tomb Raider' Press in Brazil!

Alicia Vikander has kicked off the press tour for her upcoming movie Tomb Raider!

The 29-year-old Oscar-winning actress posed for pics at a photo call on Saturday morning (December 9) at the Unique Hotel in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Tomb Raider, a reboot of the video game to movie franchise, doesn’t hit theaters until March 2018, but it’s never too early to let the world know about the film!

Alicia, who showed off her sparkly wedding ring at the photo call, was joined by her husband Michael Fassbender during her trip to Brazil.