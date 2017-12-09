Animated 'Spider-Man' Movie Featuring Miles Morales Character Gets First Trailer!

An animated installment to the Spider-Man franchise will be hitting theaters next year and the first trailer has been released.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will introduce Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Dope‘s Shameik Moore is voicing the role of Miles with Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, and Liev Schreiber all attached to lend their voices as well.

The Lego Movie‘s Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are directing the film, which will hit theaters on December 14, 2018.



SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE – Official Teaser Trailer