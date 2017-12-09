Armie Hammer Apologizes to Casey Affleck for Sexual Misconduct Double Standards Remarks

Armie Hammer is apologizing to Casey Affleck after he used the Oscar winner as an example of sexual misconduct in Hollywood.

In a recent interview, the 31-year-old Call Me By Your Name star compared the 42-year-old Manchester by the Sea actor’s past sexual assault allegations to Birth of a Nation director Nate Parker‘s own sexual misconduct allegations, before saying Nate faced harsher treatment and backlash than Casey.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Casey and his family for my recent comments about him in my THR interview,” Armie said statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “Without knowing the facts about the civil lawsuits at issue (which I now understand were settled), I misspoke.”

“I conflated sexual harassment cases with a criminal case involving sexual assault charges. The cases in which Casey was involved were not criminal and instead involved civil claims from his 2010 movie I’m Still Here. While intending to make a social comment about double standards in general, I mistakenly compared reports of prior, public civil allegations that never proceeded to trial with a criminal case that was fully tried. I understand now that this was a poor comparison, which I deeply regret making. I also didn’t mean to insinuate, nor do I believe, that Casey or anyone from his camp had anything to do with leaked information that took place during the press for Birth of a Nation. I respect Casey’s work, and I’ve learned a valuable lesson about the need to be more accurate with disseminating information, especially in this age of instantaneous, unchecked communication. While attempting to be part of the solution, I unintentionally made myself part of the problem, for which I am truly sorry,” Armie said in his statement.