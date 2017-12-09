Billie Lourd Shines at 'Last Jedi' Premiere in LA!

Billie Lourd flashes a smile as she arrives at the premiere of Star Wars: The Last Jedi on Saturday night (December 9) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old American Horror Story: Cult actress looked absolutely stunning in a glittering silver dress with her hair wrapped in a braid for the premiere.

Billie will be reprising her role of Lieutenant Kaydel Ko Connix in the upcoming movie.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters on December 15.

FYI: Billie is wearing a Tom Ford dress.