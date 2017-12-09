Calvin Harris Shows Off His Growing Beard in Beverly Hills

Calvin Harris‘ beard game is still going strong!

The 33-year-old Scottish DJ was seen stepping out for a walk on Thursday (December 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Calvin Harris

He kept it casual in a black t-shirt, blue gym shorts, and matching sneakers as he did some window shopping.

The last time we spotted Calvin out in Beverly Hills, he was jewelry shopping with his female friend Cristina Squyres, who was also at the same 2017 MTV Video Music Awards after-party as the record producer.

ICYMI, watch Calvin‘s “Faking It” music video featuring Kehlani and Lil Yachty.