Top Stories
Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Gwen Stefani Talks About Moving In With Blake Shelton!

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Prince Harry Is Teaching Meghan Markle All of These Things Before Wedding

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 4:00 am

Calvin Harris Shows Off His Growing Beard in Beverly Hills

Calvin Harris Shows Off His Growing Beard in Beverly Hills

Calvin Harris‘ beard game is still going strong!

The 33-year-old Scottish DJ was seen stepping out for a walk on Thursday (December 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Calvin Harris

He kept it casual in a black t-shirt, blue gym shorts, and matching sneakers as he did some window shopping.

The last time we spotted Calvin out in Beverly Hills, he was jewelry shopping with his female friend Cristina Squyres, who was also at the same 2017 MTV Video Music Awards after-party as the record producer.

ICYMI, watch Calvin‘s “Faking It” music video featuring Kehlani and Lil Yachty.
Just Jared on Facebook
calvin harris shows off his growin beard while out in beverly hills 01
calvin harris shows off his growin beard while out in beverly hills 02
calvin harris shows off his growin beard while out in beverly hills 03
calvin harris shows off his growin beard while out in beverly hills 04
calvin harris shows off his growin beard while out in beverly hills 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Calvin Harris

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Charlie Sheen is suing The National Enquirer for defamation - TMZ
  • Cole Sprouse's biggest fan is his twin brother Dylan - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Full House reunion in NYC this week - TooFab
  • A new Dustin Hoffman accusers claims he would sexually harass her when they worked on a Broadway show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Sink reveals her hopes from Stranger Things season 3 - Just Jared Jr