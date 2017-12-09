Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 5:21 pm

Chloe Moretz Spills on Her 'Hard Year' After Public Split With Brooklyn Beckham

Chloe Moretz Spills on Her 'Hard Year' After Public Split With Brooklyn Beckham

Chloe Moretz says she “wanted to hide” following her past split with current boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham.

The 20-year-old If I Stay actress and the 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham first got together in 2014 and have dated on and off since then.

Around a year after their breakup in the summer of 2016, Brooklyn moved to New York to study photography and the duo started up their romance again.

“I went through a hard year and I’m not going to hide that,” Chloe told Australia’s Stellar magazine. “I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide.”

She added that she stayed out of the spotlight for a while while her family helped her cope.

“They were like, ‘That’s all great that you want to go away – but you can’t,’” Chloe shared. “‘You are your own person. You’re going to have to deal with this sort of thing.’ I felt like things were falling apart, like my head and heart weren’t in the same place. Things started to change when I realized I have the power within to change them.”
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Slaven Vlasic; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham, Chloe Moretz

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Charlie Sheen is suing The National Enquirer for defamation - TMZ
  • Cole Sprouse's biggest fan is his twin brother Dylan - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Full House reunion in NYC this week - TooFab
  • A new Dustin Hoffman accusers claims he would sexually harass her when they worked on a Broadway show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Sink reveals her hopes from Stranger Things season 3 - Just Jared Jr