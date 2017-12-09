Chloe Moretz Spills on Her 'Hard Year' After Public Split With Brooklyn Beckham

Chloe Moretz says she “wanted to hide” following her past split with current boyfriend Brooklyn Beckham.

The 20-year-old If I Stay actress and the 18-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham first got together in 2014 and have dated on and off since then.

Around a year after their breakup in the summer of 2016, Brooklyn moved to New York to study photography and the duo started up their romance again.

“I went through a hard year and I’m not going to hide that,” Chloe told Australia’s Stellar magazine. “I had to deal with this new level of fame while I was growing up, I was getting out of a relationship and all of it was very public. I wanted to hide.”

She added that she stayed out of the spotlight for a while while her family helped her cope.

“They were like, ‘That’s all great that you want to go away – but you can’t,’” Chloe shared. “‘You are your own person. You’re going to have to deal with this sort of thing.’ I felt like things were falling apart, like my head and heart weren’t in the same place. Things started to change when I realized I have the power within to change them.”