Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrates 5th Ballon d'Or Award Win with Son Cristiano Jr!
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with all five of his Ballon d’Or Awards before the start of the La Liga soccer match on Saturday (December 9) in Madrid, Spain.
The 32-year-old Real Madrid soccer player then hit the field to play in the game against Sevilla.
After the game, Cristiano‘s son Cristiano Jr, 7, was spotted on the field kicking around a soccer ball with a couple of his friends.
Cristiano was awarded with the prestigious award for being the best-performing football player around the world earlier this week in Paris.
