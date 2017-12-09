Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, & Julia Michaels Bring the Heat to Z100 Jingle Ball 2017!

Demi Lovato looked so fierce at Z100′s 2017 Jingle Ball!

The 25-year-old “Echame la Culpa” singer hit the red carpet at the event held on Friday (December 8) in New York City.

She rocked a sparkly denim top with matching pants and belt, accessorizing with hoop earrings and styling her hair into waves.

She was joined by Camila Cabello, who stunned in a black bra, sheer fishnet top, black skirt, and heeled black boots. Camila wore her hair in a side ponytail, completing her look with a black leather newsboy cap and white drop earrings.

Julia Michaels was also in attendance, sporting a denim look as well.

“Me trying to look chill trying to cover up the fact that my pants just ripped mid squat at Madison square garden,” Camila captioned a photo of her performance on Instagram, which you can see here.

15+ pictures inside of Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, and Julia Michaels at the event…