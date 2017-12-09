Ellen DeGeneres Grabs Lunch with Allison Janney in Beverly Hills

Ellen DeGeneres and Allison Janney wait for their cars at the parking garage on Friday afternoon (December 8) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 59-year-old talk show host and the 58-year-old I, Tonya star both kept things cool in jeans as they grabbed lunch together at E Baldi.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Allison Janney

The day before, Allison stopped by Ellen‘s show to talk about her new movie I, Tonya where she revealed what the real Tonya Harding thought about the movie after she saw it.