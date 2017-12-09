Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 2:16 pm

Gerard Butler & Girlfriend Morgan Brown Enjoy a Night in Miami!

Gerard Butler & Girlfriend Morgan Brown Enjoy a Night in Miami!

Gerard Butler and his girlfriend Morgan Brown enjoy a night on the town on Friday (December 8) in Miami, Fla.

The 48-year-old actor is in Miami with Morgan and some friends right now while checking out the events during Art Basel.

Gerry and Morgan have had an on-off relationship since 2014, but it looks like they are going strong these days!

Back in September, the hot couple was spotted at the beach in Malibu.

If you missed Gerard‘s movie Geostorm when it was in theaters, you can pre-order it now on Amazon for its release on January 2.
