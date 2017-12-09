Halsey Performs with Boyfriend G-Eazy at Jingle Ball in NYC!

G-Eazy wraps his arm around his girlfriend Halsey while performing together at Z100′s 2017 Jingle Ball concert on Friday (December 8) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” singer had not only one surprise guest for the crowd, but two. She also brought up Lauren Jauregui on stage for a duet of their song “Strangers.”

Later that night, Halsey and G-Eazy were seen holding hands while leaving an after party held at Avenue.

“Jingle Ball New York!!!! Soooo much fun!!!!!” Halsey wrote on Instagram after the show.