Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 1:23 pm

Halsey Performs with Boyfriend G-Eazy at Jingle Ball in NYC!

Halsey Performs with Boyfriend G-Eazy at Jingle Ball in NYC!

G-Eazy wraps his arm around his girlfriend Halsey while performing together at Z100′s 2017 Jingle Ball concert on Friday (December 8) at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” singer had not only one surprise guest for the crowd, but two. She also brought up Lauren Jauregui on stage for a duet of their song “Strangers.”

Later that night, Halsey and G-Eazy were seen holding hands while leaving an after party held at Avenue.

“Jingle Ball New York!!!! Soooo much fun!!!!!” Halsey wrote on Instagram after the show.
Just Jared on Facebook
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 01
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 02
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 03
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 04
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 05
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 06
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 07
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 08
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 09
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 10
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 11
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 12
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 13
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 14
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 15
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 16
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 17
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 18
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 19
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 20
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 21
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 22
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 23
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 24
halsey performs with boyfriend g eazy lauren jauregui jingle ball 25

Photos: Getty, BackGrid USA
Posted to: 2017 Jingle Ball, G-Eazy, Halsey, Lauren Jauregui

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Charlie Sheen is suing The National Enquirer for defamation - TMZ
  • Cole Sprouse's biggest fan is his twin brother Dylan - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Full House reunion in NYC this week - TooFab
  • A new Dustin Hoffman accusers claims he would sexually harass her when they worked on a Broadway show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Sadie Sink reveals her hopes from Stranger Things season 3 - Just Jared Jr