Taylor Swift & Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Spotted Together in NYC - See the Photos!

'The Bachelor' 2018 Contestants - Meet Arie's 29 Ladies!

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Kiss for the Cameras at Art Basel

Find Out Why Charlie Sheen is Suing the National Enquirer

Sat, 09 December 2017 at 12:16 pm

Hugh Jackman Tells Jimmy Fallon How He'll Spend Christmas

Hugh Jackman sits down for an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday (December 8) in New York City.

The 49-year-old The Greatest Showman actor opened up to Jimmy about how he’ll be spending the holidays this year.

“I go back to Australia. I will be there on the 20th of December. We love summer,” Hugh said.

When Jimmy asked if it’s “hot Christmas,” Hugh quipped back, “Well it is hot, but we just call it Christmas… In our house it’s very hot.” Watch the video below!


Hugh Jackman Celebrates Hot Christmas in Australia
