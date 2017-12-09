Jaden & Will Smith Enjoy a Father-Son Night at Art Basel

Will Smith gives his son Jaden a kiss on the head while attending an event at Art Basel on Thursday (Decmeber 7) in Miami, Fla.

The father-son duo stepped out to support Jaden‘s best friend Moises Arias and the launch of his Ink on Wood exhibit at the 1 Hotel South Beach.

A “Casamigos & Friends” event hosted by Barry Sternlict & Richard LeFrak was also held at the venue that evening.

Jaden was seen going shirtless at the beach earlier that day while having fun with some of his buddies.