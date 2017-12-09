Jessica Alba Celebrates Her Baby Shower in Beverly Hills

Jessica Alba is joined by a few friends as she arrives at her baby shower on Saturday afternoon (December 9) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 36-year-old Honest Company founder looked super chic in a black dress while wearing a black bow in her hair for the event.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Alba

Afterwards, Jessica took to Instagram to share some adorable photos from the shower!

“Had the most beautiful baby shower today @ladureeus thank u @pierreantoineny -Of course to @kellysawyer & @cathyalba for Hosting and to all my homegirls n boys who came to shower #babyboywarren -I felt so loved and I ❤️u all to pieces. 😘” Jessica captioned the below gallery of photos.